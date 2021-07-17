KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Here’s Proof That Jennifer Lopez and Her Daughter Emme Look Like Twins

Jennifer Lopez and her 13-year-old daughter posed together for a selfie on Saturday, July 17. It’s safe to say, the mom and teen are looking more and more alike by the day—see for yourself.

By Elana Rubin Jul 17, 2021 7:50 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesJennifer LopezBen AffleckCeleb KidsMomsCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Mom for Onstage Duet

While Jennifer Lopez once sang that she "Ain't Your Mama," she is definitely the spitting image of actual daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz.

The 51-year-old singer shared a new photo of her and her 13-year-old daughter on Instagram on Saturday, July 17. And the two looked nearly identical in the selfie, with the mother-daughter duo posing for the pic. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer captioned, "#WeekendVibes with my coconut," whose father is Jennifer's ex-husband Marc Anthony.

J.Lo's selfie Saturday came a week after her Brentwood outing with her new boyfriend Ben Affleck, who she previously dated in the early aughts, and their kids on Friday, July 9.

An eyewitness of the couple's afternoon get-together told E! News, "Ben and Jennifer enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart with Emme, Samuel [Garner Affleck, 9] and another woman. The group sat outdoors in the patio and enjoyed lots of food from various shops."

photos
50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

"Jennifer looked so happy to be exploring one of Ben's go-to neighborhood spots," the source shared. "During lunch, J.Lo rubbed her hand on Ben's back as the kids talked. Everyone was laughing, smiling and engaged in fun conversation."

"They looked like a happy family," the insider continued. "People respected their space and they were able to enjoy a peaceful lunch."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

See Chicago West and Dream Kardashian Raid Kylie Cosmetics

2

The Agreement Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Made After His Proposal

3

Britney Spears Slams People Who "Never Showed Up" Amid Conservatorship

At one point, the insider detailed, "[Samuel] came over to his dad for a big hug before they got up to leave. As they walked around, Ben and Jen wrapped their arms around each other and looked so happy."

And before the Brentwood day trip, Jennifer and Ben took Emme, her twin Max and Samuel to Universal Studios on Friday, July 2. We can't wait to see what fun adventures come next from this couple and their kids.

Trending Stories

1

The Agreement Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Made After His Proposal

2

See Chicago West and Dream Kardashian Raid Kylie Cosmetics

3

Camila Cabello Embraces Her “Stretchmarks and Fat” in Inspiring Video

4

Britney Spears Slams People Who "Never Showed Up" Amid Conservatorship

5

Blake Lively Says Paparazzi Stalked Her Kids in "Frightening" Incident