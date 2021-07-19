Everything You Need for a Backyard Movie Night

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Breezy summer nights call for bringing family time outside!
In order to have the best, most memorable summer yet, we've rounded up all the things you need to throw a stylish al fresco dinner party, pool floats to make your dip in the pool even more fun and trendy sips to serve to guests. Today, we want to help you have the ultimate outdoor movie theater experience.
From portable projectors and durable screens to speakers and must-have sweets and seating, we rounded up all the essentials that you need to watch your favorite films under the stars.
See below for our picks!
Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen
This easy set-up screen is one of the best deals we've seen on projection screens. In addition to being foldable, it's made with natural Polyester fabric to ensure a sharper, brighter image.
Outdoor Movie Screen
If you're looking for a really durable screen you can use year after year, this 112"x 54" screen is perfect. Not to mention, it will allow you to feel like you're in a movie theater from the comfort of your backyard.
Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector
This mini portable projector has 2.5 hours of battery life, so you can get through a standard movie with battery to spare.
GPX Mini Projector with Bluetooth
If you're looking for a cheaper price point for a projector, this one is a great option. It has a built-in speaker, but you can also connect other Bluetooth speakers to replicate the movie theater experience.
Brightown Outdoor String Lights - 25-Feet
With 25 hanging sockets, a 6-inch lead with male plug, 12-inch spacing between bulbs, these string lights will help you light up your outdoor movie theater in style without having to pay a ton. Plus, these lights are made with weatherproof technology and they can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind and damp climate.
Wekapo Inflatable Lounger
Buy a few of these inflatable loungers and watch your movie in comfort. Plus, once the credits roll, you can pack these up and store them for your next showing.
Polk Audio Atrium 4 Outdoor Speakers with Powerful Bass
Make sure your movie can be heard by all guests with these powerful outdoor speakers that you can connect to your projector.
Personalized Popcorn Containers by CelebrationsbyMaria
If you're having a formal movie night with lots of guests, make sure to pick up these super cute personalized popcorn containers. This way, guests don't have to fight over who gets the popcorn bowl and they can take home a fun souvenir.
Spicy + Savory Popcorn Trio
Speaking of popcorn, may we suggest challenging your tastebuds with this trio of unique popcorn flavors! Each bag makes six family-sized servings, plus this popcorn is gluten free and non-GMO.
Red Vines Licorice Variety Pack
You can't have popcorn without pairing it with Red Vines licorice. This pack includes six trays of the iconic candy to help satisfy your sweet tooth during the movie.
Modern Bean Bag by FIBALA
For additional chic seating options, these modern bean bags are perfect. Plus, you can use them for other summer gatherings.
Bourina Decorative Herringbone Faux Cashmere Fringe Throw
These top-rated faux cashmere throws will come in handy when it gets chilly. Not to mention, you can use them inside, too.
Repel Mosquito Repellent Spray
Extended periods outside mean you're a target for mosquitoes. So, before you press play on your movie, take precaution with this mosquito repellant spray.
Ready for more outdoor must-haves? Check out these items to make your backyard the ultimate summer oasis.