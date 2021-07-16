How Laurie Hernandez Will Still Take Part in Tokyo Olympics Despite Not Making Team USA

Watch : Laurie Hernandez Recalls Winning Olympic Gold in 2016

Laurie Hernandez is trading the balance beam for a microphone at the Tokyo Olympics.

In June, the gymnast's dreams to compete at the 2020 Games were cut short when a knee injury cost her a spot on Team USA. The setback didn't hinder Laurie's chance at a second Olympic experience, however. The 21-year-old stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on July 15 to reveal she's headed overseas to lend her expertise as a commentator.

Describing the "first time" gig as a "little bit odd heading into it," Laurie told Victor Cruz, "But at the same time it should be a lot of fun."

Looking back at the moment she and teammates Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Madison Kocian struck gold in Rio, Laurie admitted it's taken time for her to understand the magnitude of becoming an Olympic champ.

"I knew it was a big deal but I don't know if actually registered," she explained. "Whereas now I look back on it and I'm like, that was huge and little me just could not comprehend that."