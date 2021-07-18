Yes, Even The Sex/Life Intimacy Coordinator Thought Bridgerton's Sex Scenes Were "Amazing"

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Phoebe Dynevor Opens Up About NSFW Scenes

Is it getting hot in here?

Steamy Netflix series Sex/Life has redefined what it means to be NSFW (thank god we're all working at home anyways!) with racy shower scenes and getting it on in the backseat of the family car. Yet with every orgasm comes one failed erection, and as married mom Billie (Sarah Shahi) finds out, sometimes fantasy is better than reality. Now, can we all get in a throuple with her two men, Cooper (Mike Vogel) and Brad (Adam Demos)?

IRL, Sex/Life intimacy coordinator Casey Hudecki is working hard behind-the-scenes to make every potentially awkward moment look flawlessly flirty onscreen. While fans cross their fingers for a season two, Hudecki exclusively dished on the rise of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood—and why they should be really thought of as stunt coordinators instead.

"I had been in the business for a couple of decades as an actor, stunt performer and fight coordinator, and so I had experience with simulated sex—usually sexual violence with stunts—both in front and behind the camera," Hudecki revealed to E! News on July 16. "I was well-suited to intimacy coordinating, but that being said, I still went through a certification and mentorship process."