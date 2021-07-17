Revolve's Secret Sale: Score Up to 65% Off Golden Goose, Lovers + Friends & More Must-Have Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There are few things we love more than a good sale, especially if it's a secret to most!

This weekend, Revolve, aka the destination for It Girl clothing, shoes, accessories and more, is having a secret sale where you can save up to 65% off must-have styles. So, if you've been on the hunt for a new swimsuit, beach cover-up, Golden Goose sneakers or travel-approved jumpsuits, there's a good chance you'll find something you like in Revolve's sale.

Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite sale finds that we think you'll like, too. Happy shopping!