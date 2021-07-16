Sex/Life's Intimacy Expert Breaks Down Those Spicy Scenes and How Season 2 Could Go "Even Further"

Watch : "Sex Life": Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi Turn Up the Heat

As steamy as Sex/Life appears, the making of every sensual moment has a pretty anti-climatic start: with an intimacy coordinator.

Off-screen sex-pert Casey Hudecki approaches sex scenes like stunts. As a former actor and fight coordinator, Hudecki is more than well-trained in "simulated sex," as she exclusively told E! News on July 16. The hit Netflix series, based on a real-life memoir, follows mom Billie (Sarah Shahi) as she discovers her sensuality again in the midst of a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos).

And yes, the NSFW scenes—including a very memorable shower moment featuring Demos—were written into the "unique" Sex/Life script by creator Stacy Rukeyser. "Stacy did a really good job putting it all on the page," intimacy expert Hudecki explained. "She was very specific about what she wanted for the sex scenes because they were very story-driven. There was a reason behind all of them, there was a goal for each one."