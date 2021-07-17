Gossip Girl's Costume Designer Takes Us Inside the Closets of the Upper East Siders

Watch : "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

When Gossip Girl viewers think of Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsen, a certain aesthetic comes to mind. For Blair, her signature item was the ever-present headband and preppy skirt, while Serena was the first true boho chic babe.

Those looks inspired an entire generation and Gossip Girl is ultimately to thank for many trends—remember the moment when Chuck Bass wore a pink polo?

So, when costume designer Eric Daman returned to the Upper East Side to style the new generation of Constance Billard students, he knew that he had his work cut out for him.

"I had a lot of anxiety actually. I had a lot of pressure that I put on myself," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Going into it I felt like I had to live up to this standard because it has this incredible legacy and I have so many people relying on me to turn on the show and make it new and fresh and all this stuff."