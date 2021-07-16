Meet the Model Going Viral After Being Randomly Spotted By Gigi Hadid

Watch : Gigi Hadid Asks People to Blur Daughter's Face in Photos

Usually when someone tells you that they love your outfit, it can add a little pep to your step—but what if it changed everything?



Well, that's what happened to model Nanga Awasum after she was spotted on the streets of New York City by supermodel Gigi Hadid.



On Thursday, July 16, Gigi shared a snap of the 23-year-old model—just out enjoying what she thought was a normal New York day—to her Instagram Story writing, "Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen." The photo featured the back of Nanga walking away, with Gigi noting she was drooling too much over the look "to get a pic of the front, but she was major."



Once word got back to Nanga that she unknowingly made it to Gigi's Instagram, she then took to Twitter to respond with a pic of the front of her fashion-forward look.

She captioned the tweet, "It's the way @GiGiHadid would've changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way." Gigi then responded to her, which inadvertently kickstarted the road to Nanga's dreams coming true.