Why Jason Sudeikis’ Mom Compares Him to Ferris Bueller

Watch : Why Jason Sudeikis Doesn't Think He's the Most Famous Jason

Life moves pretty fast for Jason Sudeikis—and his mom sure doesn't miss a thing.

The Ted Lasso star's mother Kathryn Sudeikis stole the show at the season two premiere on July 16 by spilling a bit of tea about her son. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester bonded with the Kansas native on the red carpet while celebrating the return of the hit AppleTV+ series that landed an impressive 20 Emmy nominations.

"People ask all the time if he was the class clown," Kathryn joked. "No, no, no, he was Ferris Bueller. He got out of everything. He's got a book of excuses that he passed down to his son now."

Seems like his wily ways have paid off! But the award-winning star still doesn't think he really quite fits into Hollywood. "I'm not that good of an actor to be like Meryl [Streep]," he quipped on the red carpet to E! in response to his many nominations.