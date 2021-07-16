Kim Kardashian Kicks Off Her Weekend With Another Sexy Bikini Photo

Kim Kardashian is making sure to get her daily dose of vitamin sea.
The SKIMS founder recently shared her latest head-spinning bikini photo and it's, dare we say, definite proof that Kim is enjoying good times and tan lines during her hot girl summer.
The Keeping Up The Kardashians star posted a sultry snap of herself to the 'gram, relaxing on the water in a gorgeous lavender bikini. And she seems to have timed it perfectly to ensure her hair is gently wafting in the breeze. Or, she walks around with her own wind machine, either is possible.
She captioned the easy breezy post with a quote about living your best life from Dolly Parton, writing, "Don't get too busy making a living that you forget to work on making a life." Also, self-care is self-love and all that, Kim adding a "Friendly reminder to always take a little time for yourself."
The mom of four isn't the only KarJenner sharing her best beach-ready pics on social media. Sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also been setting social media ablaze with their swimwear snaps since…honestly, before summer even began.
It was just a month ago that Kim was getting us ready for Taco Tuesday. But now it seems we've moved on to Feel Good Friday.
And with five other days of the week, the mogul has built up quite the collection of summer snaps. Things heat up in our gallery below.