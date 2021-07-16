The Must-See Way Jason Sudeikis Showed Support for British Soccer Players Who Faced Racist Abuse

Watch : Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!

Jason Sudeikis didn't have to say anything to make a big statement.

On Thursday, July 15, the actor stepped out in West Hollywood for the premiere of Ted Lasso's second season ahead of its July 23 debut. As the titular star of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, all eyes were on the father of two—and what he was wearing.

Sudeikis posed for the cameras in a black shirt bearing the names "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo," a reference to British soccer players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka. The athletes, who recently played for England in the European Championship final game against Italy on July 11, faced a flood of racist abuse online after their unsuccessful penalty kicks during the game.

"It's just in support of the three fellas from the English team in the Euro final. They've caught a lot of unnecessary guff from unnecessary people," Sudeikis told the Associated Press, via NBC News, of the shirt. "I'm just giving them a holler, letting them know that even over here in the States we have our own issues with what they're going through and let them know that they're not alone."