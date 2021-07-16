Willow Smith Reflects on "Pressure" She Felt to Uphold the Legacy of Parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Watch : Willow Smith Had "Fits of Jealousy" in Polyamorous Relationship

Willow Smith is getting real about her pursuit of happiness.



In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 20-year-musician and daughter of stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about the "pressure" she's faced growing up in a family with such an impressive legacy.



"I always just wanted to do right by my parents," Willow explained. "And do right by the beauty that they have put in the world and continue to uplift that beauty and to uphold that beauty."



But, succeeding in the family business can feel particularly stressful when Mom and Dad's career title can best be described as superstar.



"I felt a lot of pressure," she explained of following in the footsteps of their three-decade careers. But now that she is forging her own path, she added, "Because I'm not a minor anymore, I'm finding the freedom to—I can put that beauty in the world."