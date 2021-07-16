Watch Gwen Stefani Correct Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her New Last Name

Ahem, that's Gwen Shelton to you.
Sure, it's been less than two weeks since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in what appeared to be quite a stunning event, so we'll cut the newly wedded husband some slack when it comes to his wife's changed name. You see, the country star popped up at his Oklahoma bar, Ole Red, on Thursday, July 15 for a rehearsal free to patrons—and making matters even more exciting, Gwen joined him.
Together, the pair serenaded the crowd with their duets and the No Doubt singer even gave the audience a few versions of her hit "Don't Speak."
"They were so happy and sweet with each other, like they were just in a little happiness bubble," an eyewitness told E! News. "He sounded so great and he's always so kind and generous to the crowd, talking, waving and signing things."
As for the bride, "Her voice was brilliant, clear and spot on," the eyewitness said. "So good!" Her married name, however—that may take some time to get used to. During the rehearsal, Blake gushed to the crowd that Gwen Stefani was there singing in Tishomingo, Okla.
She teased back, "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now."
If he needed any further reminding, the audience was there to help. "People in the crowd kept yelling out congratulations to them and yelling 'Mrs. Shelton,' which made Gwen and Blake both smile every time," the eyewitness described. "After one call out, Gwen just threw her arms up in victory and smiled. They were very happy!"
When Gwen was done with her set, though, Blake got it right. "Goodbye Gwen Shelton," he told her, spurring cheers and applause as she exited.
So what has the happy couple been up to since their long-awaited special day? "After the wedding everyone left town and Gwen and Blake spent a few days on the ranch with just her kids," a source shared with E! News. "It was really relaxing and they could let everything from the weekend sink in."
As evidenced by Blake's recent rehearsal, however, their work as two major music stars does not stop. "They both have work commitments coming up so it's a busy time," the source said of the Voice judges. "Not a lot has changed other than calling each other husband and wife. They are just extremely happy and excited about finally being married."