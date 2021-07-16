Selena Gomez Tells Her Younger Self “You’re Not Cool Bro” While Reenacting Hilarious 2007 Interview

Alex Russo, is that you?
Before Selena Gomez recorded a ton of catchy hits, launched her own makeup company and developed other impressive projects over the years, most fans still have the fond memory of the magical role that truly started it all: Alex Russo in the Disney channel show, Wizards of Waverly Place.
And in the same exact year she landed the huge part, she stepped out on the red carpet for a Teen Vogue party in 2007 and had one of the most memorable interviews ever. Now, to make up for it, she's trolling her younger self.
The Only Murders In The Building star took to TikTok and recorded herself saying it in her own words…literally. In the clip, Selena, held up a multi-colored wig while mouthing the words of her younger self, saying, "I've got some blue going on!" (The actress rocked blue streaks in her hair at the time).
After another voice in the interview asked about her inspiration, she continued, "I don't know! I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party."
@selenagomez
To my younger self: you’re not cool bro? Teen Vogue Party - Nicholas ?
The 28-year-old singer hilariously captioned the post, "To my younger self: you're not cool bro." Although fans would seemingly disagree with Selena, considering her TikTok has already racked up 2.7 million likes since it's upload on July 16.
The soundbite from her older interview has gotten popular on the streaming platform, thanks to a user named Nicholas, who uploaded the audio clip and aptly named it, "Teen Vogue Party."
In the rest of the original interview, a then 15-year-old Selena actually broke down the concept of Wizards of Waverly Place and warning: it's enough to make you go back and binge every episode ever.