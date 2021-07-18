How Simone Manuel Swam Past Every Adversity to Make Her Return Trip to the Olympics

Watch : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

The feelings were coming in as fast and furiously as Simone Manuel tackled that 50-meter free.

For starters, the Olympian was thankful. Thankful that she'd calmly executed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the face of overwhelming stress and a very private physical battle. With everything on the line, she raced her way past all the competition just days after a ninth-place finish in the 100m—the event that earned her a history-making gold medal in Rio five years earlier—put her Olympic dreams in jeopardy. But also, as she put it in her June 21 Instagram post, she was "thankful to so many of you for believing in me when I needed it the most."

She was proud of herself, too: "Proud of my fight, grit, and courage to face my fears," she continued, "but most importantly, proud to walk away with my head held high regardless of victory or defeat."