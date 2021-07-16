American Horror Stories' Sierra McCormick Reveals What It's Really Like Wearing the Rubber Suit

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

The Rubber Man suit isn't as deadly as it may appear.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, American Horror Stories star Sierra McCormick dished about her role for the new horror anthology series, including details on what it was like wearing the iconic rubber suit. Prior to donning the latex ensemble—which includes a body suit, gloves and mask—Sierra said she had to assure the AH Stories team that she wasn't claustrophobic.

"It's very unique, there's nothing else like it," she exclusively told E! News. "It is essentially, like, putting a giant condom on your body that's fit to your exact body. It's very strange."

Apparently, to get into the form fitting costume, Sierra had to cover her entire body in lube. And that wasn't even the strangest part, as the 23-year-old actress revealed that the inside of the suit smelled like a balloon and totally transformed her posture.

Despite all of this, Sierra noted the suit was actually pretty comfortable, adding, "It's super stretchy."