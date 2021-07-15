Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Shares Harrowing Details From Emergency C-Section

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has a new outlook on life after being given a second chance to live it.
The real estate agent marked son Christian Georges Dumontet's 2-month birthday in a July 15 Instagram post that also revealed the extent of her "extremely dramatic" delivery process. In May, Christine, 31, underwent an emergency C-section after going into labor two weeks early.
The experience, which will be documented on Selling Sunset seasons four and five, hasn't been easy to shake.
"Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done," Christine shared, adding, "let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera."
Acknowledging that she's "not often publicly vulnerable," Christine said she has a "responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized."
"Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive," she continued.
Christine went on to share details from the moment her water broke while cameras were rolling on the Netflix reality series.
"Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain," she described, "I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting."
Baby Christian's umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, Christine revealed, noting that he was "seconds away from not making it."
"The surgeons didn't even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining," she continued. "They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us."
Surviving the ordeal has inspired Christine to step into "complete authenticity" with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.
"Always remember life is too short and grudges are a waste of perfect happiness," she advised. "Let go of what you can, and take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy."
