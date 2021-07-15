KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Racy String Bikini

We see you, Khloe Kardashian! After drama involving exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom left a sour taste in her mouth, the Good American founder took to Instagram with a knock-out photo.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Celebrates 158M IG Followers With True Pics!

No one does a thirst trap quite like Khloe Kardashian

In celebration of Good American's newly launched swimsuit collection, the brand's founder modeled a neon yellow bikini freshly squeezed from the in-demand line. Khloe shared several risqué angles from the photoshoot, which you can check out below, to Instagram on Thursday, July 15. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired the vibrant two-piece with stacked gold bangles and a matching manicure. 

Noticeably missing from KoKo's post? Praise from exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, who recently took aim at each other when the latter described Khloe as a "hottie" on Instagram. 

An insider close to True Thompson's mama told E! News she was unamused by their public spat, describing the interaction as "childish." A separate source would later clarify that despite Lamar's compliment, she has "no interest" in reconnecting with her former hubby. 

Suffice to say Khloe is thoroughly enjoying a Hot Girl Summer, and her latest photo opp is proof!

photos
Celebs' Favorite Bikini Shots

Continue scrolling for a jam-packed gallery of Khloe's steamiest moments on the 'gram. 

Photo By Greg Swales
Mellow Yellow

Hot mama! Khloe serves hair, body and face as she models the newest addition to her Good American swimwear collection. 

Instagram
Rain On Me

Khloe looks gorgeous as she showers outside around the flora and fauna on July 9. Her caption? Two water squirt emojis. Enough said! 

Instagram
You Better Werk

Forget spring, Khloe's hot girl summer is officially starting now. 

Instagram
Feeling Sassy

"The Purple Eater," the Good American co-founder captions her racy Instagram pic.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

A little Vitamin D never hurt.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Life's a Beach

And KoKo is just playing in the sand. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Beach Babes

The sisters recreate their instantly iconic pose from E!'s Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Blonde Bombshell

Khloe is serving hair, body and face for the cameras.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

During a 2019 getaway, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captions this photo next to daughter True Thompson, "I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location, this beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!"

Courtesy of Good American
Make a Splash

Khloe models a bronze two-piece from Good American's coveted Swim Collection.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

She's all smiles while modeling a hot pink bikini on a kayak.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Vacay Mode

Name a more adorable trio. We'll wait.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Red Hot

Is it warm in here, or is that just Khloe?

Instagram
Squad Goals

Khloe is joined by bestie La La Anthony and sister Kim Kardashian for this sizzling photo opp.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Mwah!

Matching zebra print swimsuits? Check!

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Fashionistas

Plus, these Burberry numbers! 

Instagram
Captain Khloe

The 37-year-old flaunts her curves. 

