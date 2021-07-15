Britney Spears Feels Like She’s “On Her Way to Freedom” After Win in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears can "Taste the Victory" right now.
The 39-year-old singer is feeling optimistic about ending her conservatorship in light of her July 14 court hearing, a source close to the situation exclusively tells E! News.
In court, a judge approved her request to hire her own private attorney for the first time since her conservatorship began 13 years ago. She chose former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who appears to be quite familiar with Hollywood circles. In recent years, Mathew has been photographed with Winona Ryder and Matt Damon at high-profile entertainment events.
"Britney's doing great," the source shares. "She really does feel like she's on her way to freedom."
Having her preferred lawyer seems to have made a huge impact on the pop star's outlook: "All she wanted was a lawyer who believed in her and will fight for her," the insider explains.
"She just wants to get out of the conservatorship and for the first time she feels like that actually may happen," the source adds. "She's very happy right now."
Fans heard it straight from Britney's mouth (well, keyboard) just hours after the hearing.
She posted a video of herself doing cartwheels, while suggesting her legal battle is "coming along." Britney wrote, "New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!"
Britney included the "#FreeBritney" hashtag while thanking her 30 million followers. "Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all," she remarked.
The same source tells E! News that it is, in fact, Britney behind yesterday's joyful social media post and her account in general. "It's coming from her," the insider notes.
Britney also had time to speak openly at the hearing this week. She told the judge she's "extremely scared" of her dad, Jamie Spears, who once again became the sole conservator of her estate yesterday, when the judge confirmed the resignation of the co-conservator, Bessemer Trust.
"I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Britney said in court. "I want him investigated…This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."
E! News reached out to Jamie's attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, for comment and has not heard back. In court, Vivian told the judge Jamie will not be stepping down. She said Britney's testimony includes some "misstatements" that should be looked into.
Last month, Jamie filed a petition to have the court investigate the allegations his daughter made during her June 23 testimony. He said he is "concerned about the management and care of his daughter," as he has not overseen her personal or medical affairs since 2019. At that point, Jodi Montgomery was made temporary conservator of her person.
On Wednesday, the judge extended Jodi's role into October 2021, and Britney said that if she can't end the conservatorship, she wants Jodi to stay on board as long as her dad is removed. Jodi's lawyer noted she looks forward to working with Britney, after saying in a July 6 statement that her client "remains committed to steadfastly supporting" the Grammy winner.
As Vivian shared last month, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain." The lawyer's statement continued, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."
Brit's next hearing is Sept. 29.