Phil Mickelson Swears By These Shirts On and Off the Golf Course

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Never underestimate the power of good apparel on the golf course.

While Phil Mickelson may be focused on getting his best possible score at the British Open this weekend, there is one aspect of the game the professional athlete doesn't have to worry about. If you didn't already guess, it's his apparel.

Whether he's trying to score a birdie at the biggest tournaments or simply enjoying a dad's night out, Phil can count on Mizzen+Main. "I was waiting to find the perfect apparel partner that truly changed the game, and Mizzen+Main has done just that," Phil shared in a statement. "These dress shirts not only look incredible, but are so comfortable and versatile I can actually play golf in them. It's remarkable to have a dress shirt I can wear from a meeting to the course."

After partnering with the menswear brand in 2018, Phil has created his own golf polos with the company. In fact, you can shop some of the brand's best-selling items below.