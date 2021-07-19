When Simone Biles Met Zac Efron—And More Viral Olympic Moments

Watch : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

This viral Olympics moment deserves its own gold medal.

We're, of course, talking about the headline-making encounter when Olympian Simone Biles met her celebrity crush, Zac Efron, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. But, before we get into the heartwarming specifics, let's relive the moments leading up to the meet-in-greet, which included a kiss on the cheek, shall we?

Heading into the Summer games, the iconic gymnast revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she had a huge crush on the Neighbors actor. Without missing a beat, the talk show host asked, "Is it just 'cause he's gorgeous, is that why you like him?"

In response, Simone offered up a simple, "Yes!"

Same, girl. Same.

As Simone's crush picked up steam, even becoming a talking point on NBC's Nightly News, the network arranged for the two stars to meet in real life. Unsurprisingly, Simone's reaction deserved a perfect 10.

"If you bring him out, I think I'm going to pass out,'' she warned Hoda Kotb just before Zac entered, which resulted in plenty of screaming.