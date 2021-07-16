See Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Share Why Monogamy Isn't Natural To Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi

Different strokes for different folks. Or, as Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi might say, different diamonds for different dream relationships.
In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's new episode, airing on July 18, GG visits Mike Shouhed at his new "bachelor" pad apartment. GG immediately inquires about any eligible men that Mike might know to set her up with.
She asks, "Do you have any friends who might be interested in having a light relationship?"
Mike clarifies, "Just some fun times?" But GG has something else in mind.
"No, that's the thing," she explains. "I don't just want to f––k. I want a guy who's emotionally unavailable but just there on call."
In a confessional, GG reveals more about her "dream relationship" including that her man wouldn't live in L.A. and would also be dating around. "I want him to hopefully have other women that he's involved in, but I want to be the main bitch," she notes. "I want a relationship but without the emotions, does that make sense?"
And GG is more than happy to swap feelings for jewelry. "I like big diamonds," she jokes. "Maybe that comes along with it because, I mean, I'm letting you f––k whoever you want to f––k, like, the least you could do is just give me some stones."
Mike, who recently had his own sexting scandal while getting serious with girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen, has strong thoughts on the concept of monogamy.
"Most men are not wired to be monogamous," he says, as GG agrees that "no human is."
Mike adds, "But then you find someone who you fall in love with and you're willing to live that way because you realize what you have is..."
GG interrupts, "You just said 'willing' like you're sacrificing some s––t."
Turns out, Mike is going to marry Paulina!
"I mean, I never in my life thought that I was ever going to get married again," he concludes.
Watch the shocking clip above!
Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of Shahs any time on Peacock.
