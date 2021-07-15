Vote on The Tonight Show's Annual Fallon Summer Read

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're traveling or staying at home, there's nothing better than immersing yourself in a riveting book on a summer's day!
Since there are so many great books on the market right now to keep you entertained poolside, it can be hard to decide on just one. And Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon can second that!
To help everyone find a page-turning read, the TV personality rounded up six books to be part of his annual Summer Reads book club. And you have to chance to help decide which one will be the official read!
Until Sunday, July 18th, you can vote here for the book everyone, including Jimmy, will read. On Monday, July 19th, the winner will be revealed. Below, we rounded up the six featured novels, so you can make an educated vote and get some inspiration for your next read!
The Plot: A Novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Jacob Finch Bonner, a once promising novelist and third-rate MFA program professor, hasn't written or published in years. That is until his most arrogant student Evan Parker dies. The novel Evan was working on was brilliant, so brilliant that Jacob realized the story must be told without Evan. Jacob goes ahead and publishes it, and to no surprise, he becomes famous and wealthy because of the novel's success. However, the fun ends once he receives an email saying, "You are a thief." To see what happens, buy the novel here.
The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walto
The Final Revival of Opal & Nev follows 1970s rock & roll duo Opal & Nev. From their sensational breakup to the secret that threatens their reunion tour and friendship years later, you won't be able to put this book down.
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
After a fight that ends Poppy and Alex's decade-long tradition to take a summer trip together, Poppy convinces Alex to go on one more trip after not talking for two years. As the two try to mend their friendship, they have to face the question: Can men and women ever be "just friends?" To find out, buy the book here.
Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby
After both their sons are murdered, ex-cons Ike and Buddy Lee team up to find their sons' killers after local police fail to provide answers. In their hunt, they must confront the prejudices they have about each other and their sons. If you're as intrigued as we are, check out the book here.
One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
A time-traveling thriller, One Last Stop follows twenty-three-year-old August's move to NYC, where she hopes to be proved right that the love stories you see in movies don't exist. That is until she meets Jane on the train, whose literally displaced in time from the 1970s. Once a cynic, August must do everything she can to save the girl lost in time.
Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner
Michelle Zauner aka musician Japanese Breakfast reflects on her upbringing as one of the few Asian American kids in her hometown as well as how the exploration of her identity brought her closer to her mother who was diagnosed with cancer. To read this heartwarming memoir, check out the book here.
Ready for more riveting reads? Check out your next read here.