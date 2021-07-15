Vote on The Tonight Show's Annual Fallon Summer Read

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're traveling or staying at home, there's nothing better than immersing yourself in a riveting book on a summer's day!

Since there are so many great books on the market right now to keep you entertained poolside, it can be hard to decide on just one. And Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon can second that!

To help everyone find a page-turning read, the TV personality rounded up six books to be part of his annual Summer Reads book club. And you have to chance to help decide which one will be the official read!

Until Sunday, July 18th, you can vote here for the book everyone, including Jimmy, will read. On Monday, July 19th, the winner will be revealed. Below, we rounded up the six featured novels, so you can make an educated vote and get some inspiration for your next read!