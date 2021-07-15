Catelynn Lowell Says She and Tyler Baltierra "Beat the Odds" in Touching Anniversary Tribute

Catelynn Lowell is feeling extra grateful for the life partner she found in Tyler Baltierra.
On Thursday, July 15, the Teen Mom star took a trip down memory lane in honor of their 15th anniversary. Catelynn, who is currently pregnant with a baby girl, shared several photos depicting the evolution of their love story—from when they first met as teens and documented their adoption experience with daughter Carly, now 12, on the MTV series, to becoming parents to daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2.
"Happy 15 years to the love of my life and my best friend," Catelynn, 29, raved on Instagram. "Wow 15 years! The things we have been through together is crazy. An unplanned pregnancy, an adoption journey, mental health struggles, multiple pregnancy losses, but also travel, loving memories, and becoming parents together… some of these things would have torn a couple APART!"
Despite such challenges, Catelynn said she and Tyler have "beat the odds," writing, "look at us now with our 3 beautiful daughters and one more on the way and the love we have for each other is something that blows my mind."
Back in February, the reality TV stars announced they were expecting another little one. The news came two months after Catelynn endured a pregnancy loss following what she described as a "horrifically hard year."
Now however, the mama-to-be is filled with hope as she and Tyler anticipate the next milestone in their journey together.
As Catelynn described, "Like I said the day that we said I do, from the moment I first laid eyes on you I knew we would be together forever and man am I soooo blessed and honored that all of that came true."
"I love you so damn much and look forward to the rest of our lives sitting back and watching our grandchildren one day!!!" her tribute concluded. "Happy 15 years babe and here's to many more!!!"
Check out Tyler's heartfelt anniversary message to Catelynn and their "beautifully reckless love" here.