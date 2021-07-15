The Challenge's Chris "CT" Tamburello Gets Cozy With Wife 7 Months After Announcing Separation

Marriage can certainly be a challenge.
The Challenge: Double Agents alum Chris "C.T." Tamburello sparked rumors of a reconciliation with estranged wife Lili Solares on July 15, seven months after announcing their separation. In a sweet Instagram pic shared by Lili, the couple are posing side by side as she cuddles into C.T.'s chest. Lili's IG handle remains @mrstamburello1123, and it's clear she's still proudly Mrs. C.T. while captioning the photo with a heart on fire emoji.
A fan commented, "I just read an article that said he was divorced," to which Lilli responded, "No, [he's] not" with a crying laughing face emoji.
C.T. and Lili tied the knot in 2018 and are parents to five-year-old son C.J. Their separation was first made public in the teaser trailer for Double Agents in December 2020.
"Marriage was not going well," C.T. confessed while returning to The Challenge. "We're separated, and I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn't lie to myself anymore."
C.T. continued, "Now I'm coming in focused on myself, focused on work, focused on my son, focused on getting my head right, getting back in shape, taking my life back."
The Challenge star previously shared exclusively with E! News that fans have been rooting for a spin-off starring C.T. and Double Agents teammate Amber Borzotra. "How am I going to present that one to the wifey?!" C.T. joked in April 2021.
While C.T. is considering transitioning to All Stars as a "breath of fresh air," he reflected on an "intense" Double Agents season.
C.T. also gave an adorable update on son C.J. "He thinks I'm off fighting bad guys," C.T. joked. "The thing is he wants to come to work with me now. I'm like, 'You can't, it's too dangerous.'"
Even C.J. has joined in on the family nickname between C.T. and Lili. "He's like, 'Hey babe!' Because [my wife Lili and I] always in the house, like, 'Hey babe! Babe!'" C.T. continued. "So now he does it, which was cute at first, but now when we pick him up from daycare, he yells 'Babe' from across the room and comes running at me."
Seems like Lili is still C.T.'s "babe" for life!