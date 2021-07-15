Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Dish on Pregnancy, Baby Products, and Amy Schumer's Influence

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Everyone has been rooting for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon ever since they stepped out of their respective limos to join Bachelor Nation. We've seen them hand out roses on Bachelor in Paradise, and soon, they will be handing out bottles to baby Haibon. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together during an Amazon Live broadcast earlier today.
Prior to going public with the announcement, Ashley told E! News, "I'm pregnant. We're not pregnant. That phrase, 'we're pregnant,' needs to be retired. The woman is pregnant." And of course, Jared, the ever-supportive husband, completely agrees with the sentiment, acknowledging, "Yes, she is going to be doing 99.9% of the work during pregnancy. She's pregnant and I'm just here to hold her hand and help with whatever she needs."
And part of that help includes sharing what they want about pregnancy on their own terms. Jared said, "There's nothing wrong with talking about it whenever we want and feel comfortable," with Ashley adding, "I've been very raw and open ever since I've been on TV and I think I should continue with that. Plus, I think other people would like to hear about these experiences."
Ashley revealed that she's been having a tough pregnancy so far, admitting, "It's like basically having a hangover or a stomach bug for five weeks of this. It is just nonstop." Jared remarked, "Who started calling it morning sickness? She throws up in the morning, afternoon, and night. Everybody should know that. I know there are a lot of people going through what she is right now who would like to know that they're not the only ones. You don't hear enough about this. "
Ashley agrees that there isn't enough public conversation about the first trimester of pregnancy, crediting Amy Schumer for making her feel "so much less alone" thanks to her comedy special Expecting Amy. Ashley said, "Amy pointed out how in chick flick movies a girl realizes she's pregnant by puking in a garbage can at work and then she never throws up again and then the next time you see her, she's wearing overalls and painting a barn like everything is fine."
Ashley admitted, "It's very stressful to have obligations of any kind while feeling like this. I can't believe how so many people go through it and do it silently because so many people don't say anything in their first trimester. I wish there were more people who were open about this because so many people start sharing about their pregnancy in the second trimester. That makes sense since they're really excited and probably feeling better."
Despite the difficult times, Ashley said, "I am excited to be a voice who can honestly speak up about what this is really like at the beginning of pregnancy."
Aside from feeling a kinship with Amy Schumer about the beginning of pregnancy, Jared and Ashley have confided in some fellow Bachelor alums, "We've told Jade and Tanner [Tolbert], obviously. And Ben [Higgins]."Jade and Tanner, who have three children, even shared some baby shopping advice.
Ashley added that she shared the news with Becca Tilley and Jared revealed that told Dean Unglert. That's when Ashley said, "We have to call Nick [Viall] now. We want him to know before we announce. We wanted to be together when telling Nick, but we've been apart for the last week." Jared sweetly added, "He's the closest thing to a brother because we love him to death, but we argue sometimes."
Now that Ashley and Jared have shared the pregnancy, they are getting ready for their little one's arrival by shopping at Amazon. Ashley said, "I went through Amazon to find what was the most highly rated and read a whole bunch of reviews. That's what I think is so helpful with Amazon compared to going into a store, especially with baby stuff when you are so concerned about safety." And of course, Jared, a lifelong Patriots fan mentioned that he is excited to buy "some sort of Tom Brady little baby onesie."
While the shopping is far from over, keep on scrolling to check out the couple's favorite picks so far.
Mamibaby Baby Lounger Baby Nest Co-Sleeping for Baby
Use this lounger to co-sleep, in a standard crib, or even outdoors to provide comfortable spine support for babies. Basically, you can use this anywhere, which is perfect since it's only 3.5 pounds, making it easy to transport. The cover is machine washable and there are four adorable patterns to choose from.
New to The Crew Long Sleeve Outfits
This is the perfect "welcome to the crew" outfit.
4moms mamaRoo Sleep Bassinet
This baby bassinet moves just like you do with five unique motions. It has built-in Bluetooth technology and 4 white noise options. You can sync it to an app to control the motions, speed, white noise, and other features.
New Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount: HD Video Baby Monitor
Not all baby monitors are created equal. This is the crème de la crème of baby monitors. It has camera and audio, contact-free breathing and sleep tracking, night vision, two-way talk, and the ability to monitor humidity and temperature.
DaVinci Jayden 3-Drawer Changer Dresser in White
This dresser has a space-efficient design that includes a changing tray. There are 3 spacious drawers to store clothes, blankets and more.
BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket
It really doesn't get much cuter than this. Newborns will feel comforted and cozy in this incredibly plush swaddle blanket.
ABEE Newborn Baby Girls Beauty and The Beast Ruffle Sleeve Romper Bodysuit
If you love Disney, there are onesies available in honor of Snow White, Ariel, Minnie Mouse and more.
NFL Baby-Boy Sleep & Play
Start the fandom young with these NFL-themed pajamas. Of course, Jared is a Patriots fan, but there are plenty of other options to choose from with this one.
Disney Princess Romper and Headband Set: Ariel Cinderella Jasmine Tiana Aurora Belle
Ashley and Jared have dressed up in Aladdin themed costumes, so of course, they would want to pass down their love for the iconic film to their child. This outfit is also available with other Disney princesses.
hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer and Baby Wet Wipes Dispenser
This baby wipe warmer was designed to maintain the perfect temperature to smooth and calm your baby, especially for those late night diaper changes. It also has a built-in night light. The product has more than 8,000 5-star reviews.
Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle, Clear, 9 Ounce- 4 Pack
These baby bottles have a breast-like shape to promote a natural latch, making it easier to combine bottles and breastfeeding. The nipple mimics the feel of breastfeeding. Additionally, there's an valve to vent air away from your baby's tummy and prevent colic.
Diaper Genie Playtex Complete Diaper Pail
The Diaper Genie Playtex Complete Diaper Pail is antimicrobial with a built-in odor control. The pail comes with 3 max fresh refills.
Luvable Friends Unisex Baby Cotton Flannel Receiving Blankets Bundle- 7 Pack
The Luvable Friends blankets are super soft and gentle for your baby's skin, making them optimal for everyday use. There are several color choices for these sets of 7 blankets.
Newborn Ribbed Knitted Cotton Long Sleeve Romper Long Pants
This knit two-piece set is available in grey, green, tan, red, blue, black and yellow.
NFL Short Sleeve Bodysuits- 3 Pack
Jared is a very devoted New England Patriots fan, but if that's not who you root for, there are nine other teams to choose from.
Infant Newborn Baby Girl Floral Summer Outfits Ruffle Sleeve Ribbed T-Shirt and Suspender Shorts with Headband
This three-piece set is so adorable. You can choose from a variety of colors for the ruffled t-shirt, suspender shorts, and coordinating headband.
Newborn Baby Bear Warm Snowsuit
This snowsuit is functional and adorable.
Newborn Baby Boy Clothes Plaid Letter Print Long Sleeve Hoodies + Long Pants- 2 Pieces
Plaid is just so classic and the material is insanely soft. This is the perfect little outfit for those colder months and there are so many colors to choose from.
Cloud Baby Bassinet with Music Box and Wheels
The easy-to-assemble Cloud Baby Bassinet has wheels for easy transport. It has a music box and a detachable side panel for co-sleeping.
Diaper Bag Backpack, Multi-Function Large-Capacity
This foldable/expandable diaper bag is everything you ever wanted and more. It can even be converted into a portable crib for naps or a diaper changing station. The backpack has 14 different pockets, with plenty of room to organize your most essential products. Three of the pockets are even insulated which means you can keep bottles warm. You will not regret this purchase. This will definitely make any parent's life easier. There are seven stylish colors to choose from.
Muslin Swaddle Blankets, 3 Pack
You can never have too many swaddle blankets. A 3-pack is so necessary. These are made of baby-safe, lightweight cotton muslin cloth, to keep your newborn perfectly wrapped and sleeping peacefully.
