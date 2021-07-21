Watch a Blind Bride Describe the "Surreal" Wedding Dress of Her Dreams On Say Yes to the Dress

A surreal, life-changing moment.

In a truly touching clip from Say Yes to the Dress, airing on July 24, a bride details the tragic accident that left her blind ten years prior.

"Actually, March 8, 2011, I was coming home from church with my older sister and we were at a stop light and we were rear-ended by someone who was under the influence," Shaela recalls. "All I can remember is being in the hospital and feeling as if I had a blindfold over me. I tried so much to take it off but I realized I can't. I can't take the blindfold off. It's so surreal after 10 years that I just have to remind myself and accept myself that this is what happened."

The inspiring 26-year-old similarly feels as though she's living in a dream while entering luxe bridal boutique Kleinfeld. "Being here at Kleinfeld's, I can't fathom it," Shaela gushes. "It seems so surreal, just like my blindness is surreal, because I grew up never thinking about what a wedding is like, being a bride."

The team at Kleinfeld has a special guest in store for Shaela: a remote visit with iconic consultant Randy Fenoli through an iPad. "Hello beautiful!" Randy welcomes Shaela.