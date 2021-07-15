See Chicago West and Dream Kardashian Raid Kylie Cosmetics in Adorable New Video

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

It's good to have Kylie Jenner as an aunt.

On Thursday, July 15, the makeup mogul released a new YouTube video documenting the ins and outs of her billion dollar brand. However, it was a cameo by Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4, that captured our attention.

At the start of the video, Kylie is seen conducting a business meeting with her employees. Before long, Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter and Rob Kardashian's only child join the mix, carrying large bags filled with Kylie Cosmetics products.

"No way," a delighted Kylie declares as the little ones enter the room. "What did you guys get?"

Excited by their haul, Dream and Chicago hold up their goodie bags with pride. Just when we thought the moment couldn't get anymore precious, Kylie FaceTimes in daughter Stormi Webster.

"You guys, your cousins are here," the businesswoman notes on the call.

In the heartwarming scene, the close cousins shout "Stormi!" and "Hi, Stormi!" at Kylie's phone.