Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Jared Haibon

From Bachelor in Paradise to baby on board!
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who tied the knot in August 2019, are ready for their next chapter together: Parenthood. On Thursday, July 15, the Bachelor Nation stars announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together during an Amazon Live event.
"I'm pregnant!" Ashley said before sharing a kiss with Jared. The couple also noted they haven't kissed in a while, given Ashley's morning sickness.
The couple's baby news comes less than two months after Ashley revealed that she and Jared were hoping to start a family and had been trying to conceive for the past six months.
"A couple months ago, I was saying I would start feeling worried if I wasn't pregnant by June," Ashley shared on Instagram in May. "This month was annoying, because I ovulated five days earlier than expected and we pretty much missed my fertile window. I haven't had an irregular month in YEARS."
The reality TV personality explained that she wasn't sure if the stress from moving to Rhode Island in March was a factor in her "irregular" cycle, but she remained positive, writing, "There's a slim chance I'll find myself pregnant come June."
"I would have been nervous about my fertility if I hadn't gone to my OB/GYN a couple weeks ago," she continued. "She assured me that not being pregnant after 6 months of trying is totally normal and she's not concerned at all."
Ashley noted that she wasn't the only one going above and beyond throughout this process, revealing that Jared was going to do "a sperm analysis...to rule that out as a possible issue."
Despite sharing their journey, the 33-year-old star made it clear that she and Jared were "not struggling to conceive." Instead, she hoped that their story would "normalize" the conversation surrounding pregnancy.
Ashley previously teased that she and the 32-year-old star had already discussed baby names together.
"We're not telling a future boy's name because we're set on it, and I have been set on it for over 10 years," Ashley captioned her Instagram post. "I don't want anyone to steal it/I don't want it to become popular! (As if I have the power to do that). I like Arena for a girl because the fan girl in me gets high off the energy in an arena. Jared's not sold on it."