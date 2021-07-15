Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How Dating Megan Fox Is the Epitome of a Full-Circle Moment

Watch : Why Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Love Is Like No Other

Nowadays Machine Gun Kelly gets to go home with Megan Fox. More than a decade ago, he had a poster of her on his bedroom wall.

It's a stunning full-circle moment in the story of the 31-year-old star. While he's making hit songs and dominating headlines with his Fox romance, fans can truly say he's living the—er—his dream.

In an interview with his former Cleveland high school classmate Wesley Lowery for GQ, the author noted his teenage friend's early love for Fox, known then as the bombshell of the first two Transformers films. "At least one classmate," Lowery wrote, "recalls him vowing he'd marry her one day." And, like many teens of that time, he had a poster of her in his bedroom—from a GQ shoot, no less.

As Machine Gun Kelly quipped, "So that's some full-circle s--t."