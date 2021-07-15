Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How Dating Megan Fox Is the Epitome of a Full-Circle Moment

Nowadays Machine Gun Kelly gets to go home with Megan Fox. More than a decade ago, he had a poster of her on his bedroom wall.
It's a stunning full-circle moment in the story of the 31-year-old star. While he's making hit songs and dominating headlines with his Fox romance, fans can truly say he's living the—er—his dream.
In an interview with his former Cleveland high school classmate Wesley Lowery for GQ, the author noted his teenage friend's early love for Fox, known then as the bombshell of the first two Transformers films. "At least one classmate," Lowery wrote, "recalls him vowing he'd marry her one day." And, like many teens of that time, he had a poster of her in his bedroom—from a GQ shoot, no less.
As Machine Gun Kelly quipped, "So that's some full-circle s--t."
Indeed, his dream to become a star with the Transformers alum by his side has truly come to fruition—and that's not lost on him. "You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me [this weekend]," he said after his Billboard Music Awards win, "which was go to an awards show, shut down the carpet, go onstage, accept an award."
Not only was he a winner at the show, but also in the headlines. "I saw a British GQ article that came out this morning that basically was like, 'Despite the fact that BTS was there, The Weeknd was there, Drake was there, the talk of the show was [us],'" he pointed out. "That overzealous, overconfident 15-year-old must have known that it was attainable, even though everyone else was like, 'You're out of your white-boy-rapping mind.' No one is sitting in math class thinking that [the next] Drake is sitting next to them."
What his classmates didn't know then was that he would become Machine Gun Kelly: Singer, rapper, actor and Fox's "twin flame." According to Lowery, the musician said Fox is his first true love. Cynics? It doesn't sound like he pays them much mind.
"It seems like right when someone gets happy all the—I call them the miserables—all of the miserables come out," Machine Gun Kelly said, "and they want you to join their club because they don't like happy."