BiP's Blake Horstmann Responds to Critics of His Reunion With Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann took to Instagram on July 14 to share photos of himself hanging out in the pool and wrapping his arms around his former castmates Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

"Throuple goals?" he wrote along with a laughing emoji. "#WhoWoouldaThought #ThreesACrowd #ItOnlyTook2Years @WestGateVegas."

Blake, Hannah and Dylan appeared on season six of Bachelor in Paradise back in 2019. While Hannah was pursued by both Blake and Dylan, she ended up choosing Dylan and getting engaged to him during the finale.

So when some fans saw the reunion, they were a little confused. But Blake was quick to respond.

"This is weird," one follower claimed, with Blake replying, "Only in the real world lol."

And when a commenter wrote, "This isn't awkward" with an eye-rolling emoji, Blake argued, "Only when people write awkward comments lol."