Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Sparks Ultimate Friends Debate: Chandler or Joey?

Tell us you're not a Monica without actually telling us you're not a Monica.
For Courteney Cox's 17-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, a trivia game proved that to be the case when she was faced with the ultimate question of who she'd rather date from the Friends group: young Chandler or young Joey?
And although Courteney's character in the series, Monica Geller, may have found love with and eventually married Chandler in the series—not everyone may have done the same.
In an Instagram video posted to the 57-year-old actress's account on July 14, the mother-daughter duo played the family-fun game of Who Knows Who Best? in celebration of Courteney getting another season of her Facebook Watch (and now Emmy-nominated!) show, 9 Months, greenlit. And true to that classic saying of—you know—mother-knows-best, Courteney guessed her daughter would rather date the silly, fun-loving Joey instead of the more sarcastic Chandler, to which she was proven correct.
Interestingly enough, although we're sure we can guess the answer based off simple character history, Courteney didn't actually answer the question herself.
However, maybe she can reveal what her ultimate answer would be if the cast reunites once again, thanks to their recent Emmy nomination.
Yes, you read that right. If you haven't heard, the cast's HBO Max reunion—which debuted to a massive amount of fans back in May—has earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).
This, of course, means there's actually a chance that the ensemble cast of Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc will all be there for each other (again) during the awards ceremony on September 19. The special is up against 8:46 by Dave Chappelle, A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote, Bo Burnham: Inside, David Byrne's America Utopia and Hamilton.
Until then, we'll just be busy coming up with our own answer to that captivating question.