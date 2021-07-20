Everything You Need to Know About the New Sports Heading to the Tokyo Olympics

Prepare for a whole new wave of must-see sporting events.
With the 2020 Olympics kicking off in just a matter of days, fans are looking forward to witnessing long-time favorites like gymnastics, swimming and track and field.
But as Team USA arrives in Japan with a mission to win gold, a few new sports are entering the picture and promising to catch the attention of new and old fans. One event already making buzz is skateboarding.
At 24 years old, Mariah Duran will make her Olympics debut alongside teammates Alana Smith and Alexis Sablone. The chance to compete in her favorite sport is an opportunity she doesn't take lightly.
"It's different, it's new and I can only relate to when I first saw skateboarding in my neighborhood and I was just so fascinated by how they did it," Mariah exclusively told E! News while supporting Always' #KeepHerPlaying campaign. "It's not really the easiest thing to get into. It's pretty dangerous. But, you know, you can take it as far as you want to go and I feel like that's the beautiful thing about skateboarding."
She continued, "There's room for anybody and everybody who wants to do it or try it. You can go as far as you want to go, whether that's trying to be the elite Olympian or just be a guy or girl who just cruises down the street."
Meanwhile, Ariel Torres has been mastering the art of karate for 16 years. Now, at 23 years old, the Florida resident is ready to represent his country in the men's kata event.
"I hope that karate debuting at the Tokyo Olympics brings awareness to the sport and encourages more people to get involved," he explained to E! News after teaming up with got milk? for the brand's film The Fridge. "There's so much passion, power and love for the sport and I'm excited for people to see it on the Olympic stage."
Ultimately, this is only a taste of what's to come at the Tokyo Games. Prepare for surfing, rock climbing and the return of a few familiar sports below.