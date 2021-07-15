20 Questions With Tayshia Adams

1. What song is your all-time summer anthem? "Body" by Loud Luxury.

2. What would your Real Housewives tagline be? John Adams may have been our 2nd president of the United States… but are you ready for *new* Adams Administration.

3. If you could have super-power, what would it be and why? Teleportation, because I get antsy flying for long periods of time!

4. When was the best summer you can remember and why? When I was 27, because I was freshly single and living my best life. I traveled for fun, my first mission trip and work!

5. Do you have a spirit animal – if so, what and why? Dolphin- playful, smart and loves the beach.

6. Do you have a favorite curse word? What is it and when did you last use it? F**K. A f**king second ago.

7. What was the last thing you Googled? Pink Jordan 1s that I've been in a bidding war on StockX.

8. What emoji do you use the most? The stars or the confused "yikes face.

9. What is your go to karaoke song? "Return of the Mack."

10. What is your go-to sunscreen? Depending on where I'm at, Elta MD 46 or Supergoop.

11. What person makes you laugh the most? Honestly kids make me laugh the most.

12. Favorite ice cream flavor? Coffee!!

13. What is the one beauty product you keep repurchasing? And why? Chanel mascara because it's my ride or die.

14. What's something from your childhood that you wish would be brought back (e.g., a specific style, accessory, TV show, etc)? Boy Meets World!

15. What city in the world best represents you? Paris.

16. What's your favorite fast food/restaurant chain and why? Del Taco! There was one near my elementary school and every Friday after school, my mom let us get a treat and I always chose the chili cheese fries.

17. Be honest: Are you a Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, or Charlotte? Carrie.

18. What's one thing fans may be surprised to find in your home? A secret candy drawer that always has Mexican candy in it ;).

19. What is your favorite thing to do to unwind? Massage or call a girlfriend!

20. What is your favorite thing about summer? The clothes you get to wear- cute sets and lots of bright colors!