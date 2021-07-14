KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Photos of Kids River and Remington During "Magical" Disney World Visit

Kelly Clarkson celebrated her new Daytime Emmy Award win for The Kelly Clarkson Show by taking kids River and Remington to the most magical place on earth.

By Elana Rubin Jul 14, 2021 11:35 PMTags
DisneyKelly ClarksonCeleb KidsKidsCelebrities
Watch: Kelly Clarkson's Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this—that is, returning to Disney World.

Kelly Clarkson shared the most adorable pic of her and kids River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. today, July 14.

The daytime talk show host captioned her pic, "'These aren't the droids you're looking for,'" jokingly referencing Star Wars.

She continued, "We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y'all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it's at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney."

Kelly co-parents River and Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who she filed for divorce from in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The American Idol alum has spoken candidly about her heartbreak, even going as far to admit that she "can't imagine remarrying."

"Yes, I'm willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst," Kelly admitted to Entertainment Tonight in an October interview. "I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad."

photos
Kelly Clarkson's Sweetest Family Photos

Brandon has two older kids from a previous relationship with Melissa Ashworth. Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13, continue to remain a part of Kelly's life.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Shayna Hubers' Former Cellmate Reveals Special Demand From Murderer

2

Ariel Winter Debuts Red-Hot Hair for Summer

3

AJ McLean Details Britney Spears Interaction That “Broke” His Heart

"Having kids that run the gamut of 4 to 19 is a really tough thing," Kelly said. "And, you know, I've had conversations with one of our eldest about how difficult it is in the public eye when your parents are so...you know, one of them is so prominent and having to navigate that for them is hard on their hearts. I'm just careful also while being real."

At the end of the day, though, Kelly has said she doesn't blame anyone for her divorce.

"Nothing's wrong with anybody," the American Idol winner continued. "It happens, and that's why there's nothing to hide about it in that sense. You know, it's just, divorce is a really s--tty thing."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Shayna Hubers' Former Cellmate Reveals Special Demand From Murderer

2

AJ McLean Details Britney Spears Interaction That “Broke” His Heart

3
Breaking

Britney Spears Scores Legal Victory in Fight to End Conservatorship

4

Britney Spears Tells Court Dad Jamie Spears Is "Ruining" Her Life

5

LeBron James Reacts to Son Bragging About Getting on Magazine Cover