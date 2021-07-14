Katy Perry's Latest Show of Support for Miranda Kerr Proves How Close They Really Are

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr's latest hangout is as sweet as "daisies."
The gal pals, who have formed a special bond since Katy became engaged to Miranda's ex Orlando Bloom, enjoyed a relaxing day together on Wednesday, July 14. In fact, the "Smile" singer celebrated the launch of the supermodel's new beauty product from her Kora Organics brand.
Katy took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes clips of the intimate event, which included floral yoga mats, pint-sized plants and other goodies for guests. Of course, the Grammy winner got her hands on the brand's Minty Mineral Hydration Mist.
The 36-year-old pop star even snapped a short video with Miranda, as the two of them showed off the new item. "Wednesday wellness," Katy told the camera, spraying the mist all over her face. "Mhmm."
Along with sampling the revitalizing product at the event, Katy got to participate in a workout session. She later revealed, "First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk."
Naturally, both Katy and Miranda looked effortlessly chic during their afternoon hangout. They kept things casual for the event, wearing cute and cozy 'fits.
For one, the "Daisies" singer wore a fitted black tank and matching biker shorts, while the beauty mogul donned black leggings and a white top that she layered over a baby blue sports bra.
This isn't the first time they've shown support for one another.
Back in April, the duo detailed their "modern family" and the lifestyle habits that they've learned from each other.
According to Katy, the supermodel—who shares 10-year-old son Flynn with Orlando—has even inspired them to make better health choices.
"So Miranda is very, very health-conscious," the award-winning singer shared on Instagram Live at the time. "I think in our modern family, she's probably the most health-conscious of everyone."
"And you help encourage...it and he helps encourage me," Katy continued. "It's so funny, whenever it's time for Flynn to come over to our house, Flynn will always bring this [sic] amazing nuggets of knowledge on either skincare or food."
The two also bonded over their shared motherhood experiences. Last August, Katy welcomed her and Orlando's first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove. In addition to Flynn, Miranda is also a mom to sons Hart, 3, and 19-month-old Myles, who she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.
"The kids are my No. 1 love, as you know," Miranda told Katy. "It's just the best thing in the world being a mom."
The "Firework" singer added, "The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on what you have, what you don't have...so that's definitely made me feel so full to know that there's this unwavering, unconditional love."