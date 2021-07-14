MTV Is Bringing Cribs Back From the Dead

Watch : What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Welcome (back) to my crib.

MTV is officially reviving the beloved, iconic, era-defining show Cribs, in which celebrities give tours of their over-the-top homes. It's like Architectural Digest's home tours, but sillier. Cara Delevingne may have a vagina tunnel, but does she have nocturnal fish and an entire closet for lingerie, a la Mariah Carey? Not as far as we know! (AD did have something to say about the news on Twitter...)

This time around, the list of celeb homes we'll get to tour is truly out of control. Sneak a peek at Martha Stewart's bathroom, or JoJo Siwa's living room. Ryan Lochte will probably show off his pool, while Scott Disick must have a dining room fit for a lord. Jordyn Woods, Snooki, Big Sean, and The Challenge host TJ Lavin will also be included, along with 16-year-old Marsai Martin.

The list also includes Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, Kathy Griffin, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Rick Ross, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, and even more.