Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean Details Interaction With Britney Spears That “Broke” His Heart

Watch : Britney Spears' Sexy Maid Photo Takes Dig at Conservatorship?

From one '90s superstar to another, AJ McLean made it clear that he is Team Britney during a recent interview with Andy Cohen.

The Backstreet Boys singer called Britney Spears' conservatorship "asinine," "insane" and "completely brutal" while speaking on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on July 14. "My thoughts and my prayers are with her. I am 100 percent team Britney," he shared.

AJ then explained that Britney is "pretty much my neighbor" and doesn't live very far from him. In fact, he sees her "often" because they both go to the same shopping center in the Los Angeles area.

"There's this amazing cupcake shop that she goes through, that I go to," he said. Though they don't usually chat when he runs into her, AJ revealed why his most recent interaction with the "Toxic" singer was so heartbreaking for him.

"The last time I saw her, it broke my heart," AJ began. "Last time I saw her, she was with a gentleman. I'm assuming it was security or maybe a driver."