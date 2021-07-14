Loki Gets Renewed for Season 2 After Epic Finale

The timeline may be in shambles, but there is more to come.

At the very end of the season one finale of Loki, a message on screen confirmed that the latest Marvel outing from Disney+ will be back for a season two. It's the first of the three MCU shows that have premiered so far to be confirmed for a second season, and it's a good thing too, as Loki's finale had us asking as many questions as it answered.

As the finale began, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) arrived in the place past the Void, where they found the guy responsible for all of time. And he really was just a guy, played by Lovecraft Country star and new Emmy nominee Jonathan Majors. He explained that he knows every single thing that has happened and is going to happen, and that he has taken over the timeline after spending many different lives fighting a war with versions of himself. Now, he oversees it all, and keeps the universes from destroying one another.