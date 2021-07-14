Joshua Jackson Reveals How Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Helped Him Play a Killer Doctor

Watch : Christian Slater & Joshua Jackson on New True Crime Drama "Dr. Death"

Joshua Jackson is happy that life does not imitate art—at least in the case of filming his chilling new Peacock series Dr. Death.

Jackson plays real-life neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch who allegedly purposefully killed or harmed dozens of patients. The series, also starring Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb, is based off the viral Dr. Death podcast.

"It is lovely to go home to a happy and supportive home at the end of the day," Jackson gushed on E! News' Daily Pop on July 14 about working on the haunting show. "So it was probably more necessary than I even understood at the time to be able to step out of that and hug my extremely cute baby every night."

In fact, Jackson credited his wife Jodie Turner-Smith for keeping him grounded (and sane) while filming. "No, there are not 30 destroyed bodies in the wake of me playing this character," he joked.