Why Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Isn't Intimidated by the Show's 20 Emmy Nominations

Either Brendan Hunt is being a goldfish or he really is handling his Emmy nominations this calmly.
Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso brought in a whopping 20 nominations, including three nods for Hunt, who plays the titular character's taciturn right hand Coach Beard. And, while he did call his nominations for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series surprising, he seemed relatively unfazed by the award show news.
In fact, Hunt, who co-created the laugh-out-loud comedy, revealed he learned of the nomination while tending to his five-month-old son. "It was me in the living room with my Cheerios and a coffee," he exclusively told E! News. "Because he gets up, he goes down, now he's up again, his mom has put him in his Diamond Dogs onesie, which is delightful. So yeah, just sitting there watching."
And no, the accolades don't have him feeling worried about how this impacts Ted Lasso season two—or beyond. "I don't think it adds any pressure," he said. "We just sat down and tried to make the best show we could. And then, stuff like this is stuff that's out of our control completely. It's like the world responding to us and it's very gratifying but, there's no reason to let it affect anything that we do."
Come the actual 2021 Emmys, though, he may not be as chilled out. If the show does win big, he'll let his colleagues take center stage. "I mean, in the categories where I'm with the other fellas, I'm pretty confident I'm not gonna get anywhere near that microphone," he joked. "If I'm moving for it, it means I'm already drunk."
For more of Hunt and the rest of the Ted Lasso cast, catch the season two premiere July 23 on Apple TV+.
—Reporting by Brody Brown