How Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake "Divide and Conquer" With Their 2 Kids

When it comes to parenting, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake always aim to be, well, in sync.
During an interview with People, she gave rare insight into how the family—including son Silas, 6—adapted to Phineas' 2020 birth. "It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," Jessica said, noting when it comes to her and Justin's parenting tactics, "you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."
And just like many parents at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the multi-hyphenate picked up a new title: educator. Albeit, in her opinion, not the best one. "It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn't go crazy," the Cruel Summer executive producer continued. "I am not a teacher. That is what I learned."
Today, she's cherishing going back to her normal routine, including nights out with friends who are also in awe of their survival skills. "Human beings are resilient creatures," she raved. "We come back stronger when things are tough."
For Jessica and Justin—who not only kept her pregnancy but also Phineas' birth a secret until January—adjusting to life with two sons hasn't been the easiest. "Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand,'" she revealed on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert in June, "and that's exactly what it feels like."
But she wouldn't change a thing about it. "The balance of everything is very different and super hard," she admitted. "I mean, it's amazing. It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."
It's a sentiment Justin can get behind. "Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," he wrote on Instagram in celebration of Father's Day. "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments."