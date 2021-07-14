You Can Rent Scottie Pippen's Mansion During the Olympics: Go Inside

Watch : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

Want to live like a literal baller for a day? Well, you're in luck.

Retired NBA star Scottie Pippen is opening up the doors to his vacation home near Chicago temporarily to Airbnb guests during the basketball quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the Tokyo Olympics this August.

Scottie, who helped the U.S. basketball team win gold medals at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain and the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Ga., is offering up his 9,500-foot mansion in the suburban town of Highland Park, Ill. Two out of the six bedrooms and one out of 5.5 bathrooms are being made available to renters, in addition to the rest of the house, which contains an infinity pool with water slide, a sauna, a gym, a home theater and an indoor basketball court emblazoned with Pippen's jersey.

Three one-night reservations for up to four people are offered for $92 each—a nod to the first year Scottie competed in the Olympics—on Aug. 2, Aug. 4 and Aug. 6. Upon check-in, they will receive a virtual greeting from Scottie. They will also be able to view Olympic Games memorabilia, including items from Team USA's 2020 Medal Stand Collection, which they can take home with them.