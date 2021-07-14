KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

You Can Rent Scottie Pippen's Mansion During the Olympics: Go Inside

Retired NBA star and Olympian Scottie Pippen is Airbnbing his Chicago-area house during part of the Olympics. Check out photos of his luxury property, which includes an indoor basketball court.

Want to live like a literal baller for a day? Well, you're in luck.

Retired NBA star Scottie Pippen is opening up the doors to his vacation home near Chicago temporarily to Airbnb guests during the basketball quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the Tokyo Olympics this August.

Scottie, who helped the U.S. basketball team win gold medals at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain and the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Ga., is offering up his 9,500-foot mansion in the suburban town of Highland Park, Ill. Two out of the six bedrooms and one out of 5.5 bathrooms are being made available to renters, in addition to the rest of the house, which contains an infinity pool with water slide, a sauna, a gym, a home theater and an indoor basketball court emblazoned with Pippen's jersey.

Three one-night reservations for up to four people are offered for $92 each—a nod to the first year Scottie competed in the Olympics—on Aug. 2, Aug. 4 and Aug. 6. Upon check-in, they will receive a virtual greeting from Scottie. They will also be able to view Olympic Games memorabilia, including items from Team USA's 2020 Medal Stand Collection, which they can take home with them.

While Scottie mostly lives in Los Angeles, he calls the Illinois property his "vacation house," according to Architectural Digest. He and now-ex Larsa Pippen bought the home for $2.225 million in 2004 and have been trying to sell or rent it out since 2016, the year the NBA star first filed for divorce. It was last put on the market this past January for $2.1 million before the listing was removed in June, real estate records show.

Scottie and Larsa have also been trying to sell another luxury property they own, a mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., since 2010. Earlier this month, its price was reduced to $12 million.

Those interested in booking an Airbnb stay at the Illinois house can do so at airbnb.com/scottiepippen, starting Thursday, July 22 at 1 p.m. ET.

See photos of the vacation home:

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Scottie Pippen

The host appears with his two Olympic gold medals. In August 2021, during the final basketball games at the Tokyo Olympics, he will Airbnb his Chicago-area home to fans.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Basketball Court

Living the baller lifestyle.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Basketball Court

Scottie's NBA jersey is emblazoned on the floor.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Scottie Pippen

The host appears on his home court.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Basketball Court Lockers

Scottie's basketball court comes with a mini set of lockers.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Scottie Pippen

The host also shoots some hoops outside.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Living Room

Yes, that is a two-story living room.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Living Room

Check out the Olympics memorabilia.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Basketball Decor

Sports = Art.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Scottie Pippen

The host shows off one of his Olympic gold medals.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Dining Room

Plenty of natural light.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Home Theater

Great place to watch the Olympics.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Scottie Pippen

The host himself.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Sauna

The home is equipped with a sauna and a steam room.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Bedroom

...with a view of the basketball court.

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Bedroom

Shoot a hoop from bed?

airbnb.com/scottiepippen
Piano

Sports, Art, Music, what's not to like?

