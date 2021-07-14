Erika Jayne Breaks Down in Tears Over Divorce and Tom Girardi’s Declining Health

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Shedding her tears.

Self-proclaimed "ice queen" Erika Jayne shows she's capable of crying in an especially heartbreaking sneak peek at tonight's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airing July 15. The exclusive preview shows Erika confiding in pal Kyle Richards about what really led to her divorce and how she's doing post-split from estranged husband Tom Girardi.

"It's lonely and it's quiet, and you would be shocked how quickly people turn on you, how quickly people distance themselves from you," Erika reveals. "Automatically they turn because they don't want to be involved. But they were there when it was good, though."

In a confessional, Erika further opens up about the tumultuous months since filing for divorce on Nov. 3, 2020.

"Want to know who your friends are? Go broke," Erika explains. "Want to know who your friends are? Go to jail. Want to know who your friends are? Ask them to help you bury a body, I don't know. You'll find out who's there for you."