Watch Tristan Thompson Paint Daughter True Thompson's Nails in Sweet Video

Father-daughter time!

While Tristan Thompson is known for his skills on the basketball court, he's found another calling that's a total slam dunk with his daughter. The athlete took to Instagram Stories on July 13 to share a video of himself painting True Thompson's nails.

"Am I doing a good job Tutu?" he asked as the 3-year-old inspected his work. "Do you have money to pay?"

After True replied no, he told her not to worry and that "it's going to be free on the house."

Sitting on the floor with his little one, Tristan, who shares True with Khloe Kardashian, carefully coated each nail with a bright pink polish. "Gotta keep my babygirl right," he wrote alongside footage of the manicure.

This isn't the first time Tristan has given fans insight into his bond with True. From posting videos of their dance parties to sharing selfies with "daddy's twin," the Boston Celtics player has captured many of their memorable moments together.

"You have no idea how much daddy loves you," he wrote in an April 2020 Instagram tribute celebrating her 2nd birthday. "I can't believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy's little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu."