Nikohl Boosheri Shares What's In Her Bag

If you're as sad as we are that The Bold Type ended, we have a fun hump day surprise for you!

We recently caught up with Nikohl Boosheri, aka Adena on the popular Freeform show, to get the 411 on everything she keeps in her Loewe tote bag like Le Labo hand cream and the lip balm that Adena kept in her makeup bag. The See You Then actress also shared her favorite part of filming The Bold Type.

"I think more than anything, my favorite part of filming The Bold Type has been these incredible, inspiring, magical, talented, humans it has brought into my life. A big and beautiful extended family."