Britney Spears Hits Back at Alleged Conservatorship Restrictions Ahead of Hearing

Watch : Britney Spears Tells Haters to "Kiss My Ass" After Edited Nude Pic

Britney Spears blasted her alleged conservatorship rules on Instagram, before her post was quickly deleted.

The pop star posed in a low-cut yellow and black maid costume, which she posted alongside a candid caption on Tuesday, July 13. "Like I said ... my maids may have been able to get their nails [nail emoji] done during COVID after salons opened," she wrote, "but f--k ... at least my maid outfit was the hottest [three winking emojis] !!!!," as seen in screenshots of the now-deleted post.

Britney reposted the images minutes later with a less wordy caption: three red high heel emojis.

During her court hearing last month, she testified that she wasn't allowed to get her nails done during the coronavirus pandemic, explaining she was told "there were no services available."

"My mom went to the spot twice in Louisiana during COVID," Britney told the judge during the public court hearing, where E! News was present. "For a year, I didn't have my nails done—no hairstyling and no massages, no acupuncture. Nothing for a year, I saw the maids in my home each week with their nails done a different each time."