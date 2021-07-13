This Scarlett Johansson Look-Alike Could Be Her Black Widow Body Double

Is the world ready for another Black Widow?
Kate Shumskaya, an influencer most famous for her TikTok videos, is blowing up on the platform for bearing an uncanny resemblance to Scarlett Johansson. The look-alike has more than six million followers on the platform, as well as over a whopping 70 million likes on her videos.
She even cosplays as Scarlett's characters, frequently dressing up as Black Widow character Natalia Alianovna Romanoff while doing normal activities. She most recently shared several videos interacting with other Marvel characters while using trending TikTok sounds. Kate seemingly has built a brand upon her similar appearance to Scarlett's. The influencer's Instagram bio even reads, "The illegitimate daughter of Scarlett Johansson."
While it's not known if Scarlett is clued into her doppelgänger on TikTok, the A-lister's career is busier than ever. Her Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow, just came out in theaters, plus, the movie's ending credits might have just teased a spin-off television show that she could star in.
Kate's not the only influencer to build a following due to being a celebrity look-alike.
Paige Niemann grew a following online for looking like and dressing up as Ariana Grande. She commonly lip-synced to audio of Ariana's Victorious character, Cat Valentine.
The "thank u, next" singer responded to Paige's TikTok videos in a November 2019 tweet, "I just wonder whyyy the cat voice/dialogue."
Ariana continued, "I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."
Another recent TikTok creator making airwaves for her look-alike ability is user Ashley, who many have noted looks like "Love Story" singer Taylor Swift. Ashley's bio also includes a nod to her doppelgänger, with the hashtag "Swiftlife." She has a little more than 120,000 followers on the platform.
Other recent celebrity look-alikes on TikTok include folks nearly identical to Prince Harry, Daniel Radcliffe, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles.