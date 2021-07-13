Why Samira Wiley Is "So Happy" About Co-Star Madeline Brewer's Emmy Nomination

Watch : Elisabeth Moss Is Glad She Said "Yes" to "Handmaid's Tale" Role

Yes, Samira Wiley is so thrilled to be nominated for an Emmy. But, more than that, she's super stoked for one of her co-stars.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, The Handmaid's Tale actress, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, revealed why she's so excited for Madeline Brewer, who she also co-starred with on Orange Is the New Black. "I called Maddie this morning, I haven't heard from her yet," Samira exclusively told E! News. "This is her first nomination, which I have been honestly very, like, confused as to why Maddie has not been nominated before."

As she continued, the Nerve actress said Madeline has had one of her favorite performances on the show, adding, "I'm so, so, so, so happy for her."

On Tuesday, July 13, Madeline became a first-time nominee when she received a nod in the same category as co-stars Samira, Ann Dowd and Yvonne Strahovski. Both Samira and Ann have received Emmys for their work in the Hulu dystopian drama, with Yvonne having been previously nominated in 2018.