Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Addresses "Incredibly Embarrassing" Breakup From Metul Shah

Here's the (sweet) tea: Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah have split.

The Southern Charm alums recently decided to go their separate ways, which comes less than a month since they moved from South Carolina to New York City. Just hours after publicly confirming their breakup, Naomie took to Instagram Stories to share more insight into how she's feeling about her single status.

"I am so thankful for all of the support you guys are giving me right now," the 28-year-old star wrote in a since-deleted post on Tuesday, July 13. "Trust me I need it. This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost, I just ask that you please stop sending/saying hateful things to Metul."

Naomie explained that she's officially done with the 30-year-old doctor, sharing, "I have self respect and will not be getting back together with him."

But even though the former Bravo star doesn't plan to rekindle her romance with Metul, she asked her followers to show him kindness online. After all, she isn't the only one experiencing heartache.